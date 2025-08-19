Black Myth: Zhong Kui Closed Out Gamescom ONL

If you were fond of Black Myth: Wukong, then get ready for a new gameplay experience. The same development team behind that beloved hit has a new game in the works called Black Myth: Zhong Kui. It’s not a sequel, but instead a brand-new action RPG. While details are light, the developers were eager to share just a snippet of what is being done right now at the studio.

Taking to Gamescom ONL, Resident Evil Requiem was seemingly the last game to get a showcase. However, the show managed to pull out one more surprise for viewers, and that was Black Myth: Zhong Kui. This is a new entry from Game Science that is seemingly very early in development, so we might be a long way off before we’ll get this game in our hands.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui Officially Announced

The developers only have a CGI trailer that they whipped together. As the name suggests, the title is centered around the Zhong Kui folklore. However, even on the official website for the developers, they are not quite ready to share more on the story and gameplay. We’ll have to wait a bit longer before we hear anything about how the folklore is being adapted.

That said, the developers were interested in bringing out fresh new ideas and a narrative design. This is why we’re not seeing a direct sequel for Black Myth: Wukong. Now, if that remains the case for very long is a mystery. Still, it’s reassuring that developers are excited to showcase just a small tidbit of information rather than keeping fans in the dark.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this game soon. As it stands, we don’t have a release date attached yet. Likewise, it’s noted that developers are looking to get this game out on PC and mainstream consoles. But beyond that, all we have is this single CGI trailer to keep us going until that next marketing material for the public is ready to drop.