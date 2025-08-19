Another Switch 2 Supplier Claims They’re Getting “Higher Orders”

Another Nintendo Switch 2 supplier is sharing hints that Nintendo has ramped up the number of consoles they are making.

Nintendo Patents Watch shared this news:

IntelliGo #意騰, supplier of the AI noise cancelling chip in Switch 2 (see embedded thread), disclosed in a recent investor conference that the production of this IC continues to ramp up, and Nintendo’s raised the shipment targets for H2 (imgs 1-2; sources in alt text).

What Do You Mean Switch 2 Has A Noise Cancelling Chip?

You may not know about this because you don’t have a Switch 2, or you haven’t used it yet. But Switch 2’s GameChat uses noise cancelling for one very specific trick.

As Nintendo explained in their marketing, GameChat will recognize your voice and cancel the noise around you so other players can still hear you.

Intelligo explains on their own website that this is AI-based noise cancellation. But even more than that, they reveal that it all runs completely on their own chips.

Nintendo is not Intelligo’s only customer. Dell also uses Intelligo’s AI noise cancellation for their Dell 16 Premium Laptop.

Intelligo also told investors that smart phones, TWS, and other PC peripherals use their technology. But there’s other reasons to believe this is related to the Switch 2.

Nintendo’s Other Partners Have Also Ramped Up

PixArt, who makes the Switch 1 IR sensors and the Switch 2 mouse sensors, have also ramped up their production. Hosiden, as you may already know, assembles Nintendo’s consoles.

Both PixArt and Hosiden both expect bigger orders from Nintendo for the Switch 2. Subsequently, they both raised their financial forecasts.

Did Nintendo Ramp Up Making Switch 2 Consoles Yet?

Nintendo plans to make 3 million Switch 2 consoles a month. That sounds like an unreasonable number of consoles to make. But it matches the number of consoles they sold in its first four days in the market.

These reports from Nintendo’s partners are probably weeks old. Most companies around the world use the same financial year calendar. So Intelligo, PixArt, and Hosiden said this in their latest financial quarter, unless they have meetings more often than that.

What’s really happening is fans are finding these reports one by one. You would have to be a real fan with special access to information to even know who Nintendo’s manufacturing partners are.

Nintendo‘s next official update will be in the next financial quarter. We look forward to learning where they are at meeting the overwhelming demand for Switch 2 consoles then.