A Free Trial For PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers

Sony sneakily dropped a free trial of a hit game. For a limited time PlayStation Plus subscribers can spend an hour fighting various kinds of hell spawn. That’s right Sony has brought us a free hour of Doom: The Dark Ages.

As spotted by the folks over at PlayStation Lifestyle. Sony shadow dropped an hour long free trial to Doom: The Dark Ages. While it might not sound like much, that hour-long trial gives players plenty of time to give things a bash and see if Doom: The Dark Ages is a worthy purchase.

Doom: The Dark Ages is a bit of a departure from the chaotic, fast paced, rapid fire mad rush of death and mayhem that is its predecessor. Doom: The Dark Ages is more measured, but no less gory. Players can make use of an array of melee weapons and as a result have to take a more measured approach to the assault.

If you are watching your disc space and worried about downloading a full game, fret not. The game can be cloud streamed, which is a bit of a double edged sword as your experience will be affected by the quality of your internet.

The PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalog additions were announced a couple of days ago. 11 games are coming to the subscription service, if you’d like to find out more, click here.

For a limited time Woot, the Amazon subsidiary has a special on Refurbished PlayStation 5 Pros. They’re significantly cheaper than the almost scary $700. Naturally there’s always a concern that a refurbished item might not be as reliable as a new one. But you’re protected by a limited 90 warrant. If your interest has been piqued then click here.