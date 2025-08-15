Roblox CEO David Baszucki Gets Called Out By Players, Petition Growing For Him To Resign

When it comes to certain companies, the person at the top is meant to be the “final line” in many respects. They are the ones who make all the “big calls” and must do all that they can to ensure the company’s success, the product or service they offer has the proper quality, and so on. When something goes wrong, it often falls on the head person to either fix things or admit that they failed and step aside. For Roblox CEO David Baszucki, his recent actions and decisions as head of the free-to-play hit have caused fans to straight-up ask him to resign, and it’s a growing number of people supporting it.

The official “request” comes from Change.Org, a popular protest site for things of this nature. As of this writing, it has over 73,000 people, and it’s still growing. That might lead to a question by some of you saying, “Why are they asking him to resign?”

There are multiple reasons, frankly, but the most recent one that’s drawn fans’ ire is the treatment of the “vigilante” known as Schlep. If you didn’t know, there are a number of people on the game’s servers who are nothing more than predators that go after children, with many arrests being made after terrible events played out due to that.

Schlep did what the Roblox CEO and others didn’t do and did basic tactics to try to lure predators into a situation that exposed who they were, and then get them caught. In response to this, the CEO and the company decided to terminate all of Schlep’s accounts.

🚨 Calling all devs 🚨



On Friday, we should all put "FREE SCHLEP" on our icons/thumbnails to protest roblox's decision to terminate him. It's sad they are willing to terminate him, but not the predators.



Spread the word#Roblox | #RobloxDev #RobloxDevs | #FreeSchlep https://t.co/8mcCf9dxGa — RoDev (@RoDevComms) August 11, 2025

That infuriated many, especially those who knew of certain predators that the company protected outright until fan fervor forced their hands to get rid of them. As such, there are already rumors going around that Schlep is going to team up with Chris Hansen to do a documentary about predators in the game, and that could be really bad for the title and the dev team behind it.

Going back to the petition, it states:

“Roblox is supposed to be a safe and creative space for children. But under the leadership of CEO David Baszucki, that safety has been repeatedly compromised. Instead of prioritizing the protection of young users, Roblox Corporation continues to allow harmful and exploitative behavior to thrive on its platform — with little accountability or transparency.”

Harsh words, but ones that can easily be backed up by events that have transpired in the last year alone, including via words from Baszucki himself. We’ll have to see if anything comes from this or if things continue to get worse for the CEO.