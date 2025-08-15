Is Roblox About To Be Targed By Chris Hansen?

To be blunt, to start this piece, there are a lot of bad people in the world. We’re not even specifically talking about the world right now, either, though we easily could. Instead, we’re talking about how mankind has always had bad people to offset the ones who are trying to do good. Thus, there’s always a clash going on between the two sides, and it’s frustrating to many when some decide to “let bad people do bad things” in the name of greed and the fact that “they themselves aren’t affected by it.” Roblox has come under fire a lot recently for that very thing.

If you saw our post earlier, the attacks are coming from all sides, including from the state of Louisiana, which is straight-up suing Roblox over its lack of protection for its players and basically allowing predators a “playground” to try and get victims. That may sound “overdramatic,” but there are plenty of police confirmed cases from the last year alone that highlight how predators use the gaming universe to lure young children to them.

That brings us…to Chris Hansen, a man who’s literally famous for having a show about “catching predators” of children. A rumor is going around stating that Chris Hansen aims to work with a specific user in the game universe to make a documentary about what’s truly happening within the game’s chats and beyond:

Chris Hansen has reached out to @RealSchlep, planning an upcoming documentary investigating Roblox’s handling of child safety issues. pic.twitter.com/YBMStxuezw — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) August 14, 2025

If this were to happen, and it were to blow up, it could bring an even darker cloud over Roblox than the one that already looms over it. How so? As noted, the game has already had various accusations about its “lack of protection” for young gamers, and the lawsuits have been piling up as a result of that. Second, the company may claim that it’s done things to “help keep players safe,” but there’s little proof of that actually happening.

It doesn’t help that the company’s CEO has straight-up said in an interview that he eventually wants to open up a dating app of sorts in the game, and that if parents don’t want their kids to play the title, “Don’t let them play it.” That kind of callousness is something we’re all too familiar with in the world today, and a documentary exposing how the dev team isn’t doing enough, or isn’t doing anything at all, to take down these predators and keep its 100+ million daily users safe would send shockwaves and possibly lead to even more legal action against it. Not to mention, affect their player counts, stocks, and more.