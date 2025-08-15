The State Of Louisiana Is Suing Roblox

It took nearly two decades before this started to happen.

Roblox is facing a PR crisis once again – but this time, it also comes with a legal component.

Louisiana attorney general Liz Murril has just announced she plans to sue the company. She shared this statement:

Today I’m suing Roblox – the #1 gaming site for children and teens – and a breeding ground for sex predators.

Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety.

Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger poised to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home.

Louisiana State’s Claims Vs. Roblox

AG Murrill made specific accusations about Roblox. These appear to be the same claims she intends to use in investigation and possible legal action.

Here’s what AG Murrill said:

Roblox has and continues to facilitate distribution of child sexual abuse material and the sexual exploitation of Louisiana’s children.

Roblox fails to implement basic safety controls to protect child users from predators.

Roblox knowingly and intentionally fails to provide notice to parents and child users of its extreme dangers.

It created, curated, and perpetuated an online environment where child sex predators THRIVE, UNITE, HUNT, AND VICTIMIZE OUR KIDS.

This was not all. AG Murrill shared examples that corroborate her claims vs. Roblox. For example, she named a Roblox game called Public Bathroom Simulator. Roblox apparently took the game down since this post hit social media.

She also revealed a real case where a suspect used Roblox. We won’t delve into more details here. Suffice to say, AG Murrill showed evidence that she had been investigating Roblox for some time before taking this action.

What Could This Mean For Roblox?

As of this writing, Roblox has not shared a response to AG Murrill’s comments or actions. They posted on their website about how they work with law enforcement as recently as last week.

We have reported on prior investigations taken vs. Roblox. We also know that Roblox has made changes and added safety features to their platform.

AG Murrill’s actions hint that she and the state of Louisiana are not satisfied with these changes. At the same time, they also decided that telling Roblox to make even more changes was not enough.

We can only speculate on what motivated this escalation. Roblox has been around for nearly two decades, so why is this only happening now? But it seems that Louisiana will be sharing the reasons in due time.