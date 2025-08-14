The GuliKit ES and ES Pro Are Perfect For The Switch 2

Controllers can affect your enjoyment of a game, a good controller is like a valuable companion, it helps you be the best gamer you could possibly be. First party controllers are often a go to as the quality and features are assured. But that assurance comes at a cost. GuliKit is here to contest that point.

As spotted by the folks over at The Verge. The new GuliKit ES and ES Pro Switch 2 controllers are excellent alternatives to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller. It could actually be argued that the new GuliKit controllers are good alternatives to any controller.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller will set you back $89.99. It’s a typical first party controller and there’s no doubt that it feels good. However, it would be nice to have a cheaper option that didn’t come with a bunch of compromises.

The GuliKit ES is a $25 controller with motion controls, 30 hours of play time, hall-effect analog sticks and triggers and it supports Windows and Android.

The GuliKit ES Pro is a $30 controller with all of the above but with TMR analog sticks with configurable sensitivity, multiple button layouts and two D-pad modes.

Both of these controllers are reportedly able to wake the Switch 2 from sleep. This is something the 8BitDo Pro 3 we recently covered can’t currently do. Unlike the GuliKit ES controllers the 8BitDo Pro 3 is more expensive. But all three offer different and impressive experiences, they are worthy contenders for your consideration.