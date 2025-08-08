Gameranx

The 8BitDo Pro 3 A New Must Have For Gamers

The 8BitDo Pro 3 is a nostlagic controller with all of the niceties of a modern first party controller.

8BitDo is responsible for designing and producing some of the most iconic retro themed controllers and keyboards this decade. Chief among their offerings are the retro themed controllers which don’t just look cool, they’re also packed with all of the modern niceties required to be a competitive controller in this day and age. The 8BitDo Pro 3 controller offers a lot for a great price. 

The folks over at The Verge recently reviewed the new 8BitDo Pro 3 controller. This is a modern controller with epic retro styling and a lot of customisability. Like any bluetooth controller, the Pro 3 is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch 1&2.

The Pro 3 also sports the following features:

  • Swappable Magnetic ABXY buttons
  • An integrated charging dock. 
  • TMR Joysticks with improved sensitivity, precision and durability.
  • Hall effect triggers with mode switching. 
  • Remappable fast bumpers and paddles. 
  • Tactile D-pad with clicky buttons. 
  • Ball-top joystick caps to lend a more arcade style charm. 
  • Multiple colourways reminiscent of the GameCube, SNES and Gameboy. 

The 8BitDo Pro 3 can be customised through their purpose built software. However, that doesn’t always translate well across several platforms. Reviewers at The Verge felt that the controller’s rumble feature felt a bit imprecise and noted that the Pro 3 has trouble waking the Switch 2 from sleep. However, that may be addressed in future software updates, so don’t be too quick to pass the Pro 3 over. 

If you’d like to check out some of the other offerings from 8BitDo click here

