Roblox To Open Source Security Program To Protect Underage Gamers

While it’s true that “nothing’s perfect,” you do have to wonder if sometimes people or companies take that “message” a bit too far in trying to protect themselves from scrutiny. In the case of Roblox, it recently revealed record player numbers and a massive increase in profit, which would be a positive for just about everyone. However, this comes at a time when the company keeps getting hit by lawsuits due to its “lack of protection” around underage gamers. Recall from previous posts that about 40% of the game’s user base is under the age of 13, and with over 100 million people playing almost every day, that’s a lot of kids and teens to try and protect.

Sure enough, there have been tons of issues with predators getting into the game universe to try and find victims, and there have been plenty of “examples” of that happening in 2025 alone. However, as noted by Yahoo, Roblox claims to have found a good solution to this via their AI system known as Sentinel. In fact, they’re so confident in it that they’re going to open source it so that others can wield it for their own platforms and further protect kids and teens. Matt Kaufman, the company’s chief safety officer, broke down the intricacies of what they’re dealing with:

“We’ve had filters in place all along, but those filters tend to focus on what is said in a single line of text or within just a few lines of text. And that’s really good for doing things like blocking profanity and blocking different types of abusive language and things like that. But when you’re thinking about things related to child endangerment or grooming, the types of behaviors you’re looking at manifest over a very long period of time.”

Another company member noted that an “index” is being kept so that the more violators they find, the more references they have of what to look for. They’ve reportedly flagged thousands of potential examples of predator behavior in 2025 so far and have reported them to the proper authorities. However, once again, you have to wonder if this is enough.

After all, the AI is focused solely on the in-game chats, and predators will figure out they’re being watched eventually, and that’ll lead to what has happened in many of the lawsuit cases of the chat being taken to places the AI can’t watch, like Discord or phone texts. We’ll have to wait and see if “this is enough” or even more measures need to be taken.