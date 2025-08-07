Fallout 4 Will Reportedly Receive Paid Mod Support

We’re seeing a boom lately for video games getting adapted into successful TV shows and movies. That’s also prompting new players and even returning veterans to revisit the original games. One example of this that we recently saw was with Fallout. After Amazon’s TV series debuted, fans went nuts for the wasteland, and a surge of players started to hit up games like Fallout 4.

That might have caught Bethesda by surprise, as they didn’t quite have anything planned for the game at the time. Instead, support was mainly for Fallout 76. For those unaware, that’s the current MMO experience that is still active today. However, it looks like Fallout 4 might have something in the works after all when the next season arrives.

Fallout 4 To Receive Creations

It wasn’t too long ago that we saw Bethesda introduce Creations to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. That allowed players to download free and paid mods. Now, thanks to a report from JuiceHead on YouTube, this same system is coming to Fallout 4.

It’s clear that there is something in the works with the number of updates Fallout 4 has received on SteamDB. According to JuiceHead, this is because we’ll eventually see Creations come into play, adding even more content for players to enjoy. Likewise, creators can bring out mods for players to purchase.

Now the big question on a lot of players’ minds is just when the official announcement will be coming. We don’t have anything quite yet. Instead, we’re just speculating like everyone else. However, with Fallout season 2 coming our way this December, that might be around the time we’ll also see Fallout 4 receive the Creations system.

After all, with Fallout season 1 driving a massive surge to past Fallout games, we might see the very same thing happen with season 2. We even know that Fallout 76 has some ideas in the works to come out alongside the new season. So this end of the year might be a perfect time to embrace the wasteland with both official and fan-made mod content.