Starfield Might Be Adding A Fan-Requested Feature

Starfield was the big new RPG that Bethesda had been hyping up for years. At the time of its initial announcement, the studio tempered expectations of its release coming anytime soon. That was because the studio was quick to reveal it was a game not slated to release until the next-generation platforms hit the marketplace.

That, of course, finally came, but we did see another notable change. Microsoft acquired Bethesda, and as a result, Starfield became an exclusive. While that might not stay the case forever, the game has been enjoyed by PC and Xbox Series X/S players worldwide. Since then, we’ve seen a few fan-requested features pop up.

Bethesda has made it clear they are working on updates for the game, and so far, we have one expansion available. However, one of the following big updates could see a fan-requested feature that will make space travel a little more enticing.

Starfield Could Soon Include Interplanetary Travel

The RPG just had an update come out that fixed a few issues and cleared some bugs. However, thanks to a Reddit post, we’re finding out that some lines of code were uncovered for what could be coming our way. There seem to be some clues that Bethesda is considering interplanetary travel. That will make it a little more thrilling for those of you who wish to travel from planet to planet at their leisure.

Again, it’s just lines of code right now, but that could point towards at least one significant feature upgrade coming our way soon. Likewise, this might be something players who don’t even have access to the game will be crossing their fingers for.

Right now, we still don’t have a PlayStation 5 version of the game. It’s speculated that we might get it within the next expansion release for the game. If that’s the case, perhaps those players will have a far smoother experience with these features already attached to the game.