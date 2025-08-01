Starfield PlayStation 5 Launch Window Reportedly Leaked

Starfield is the latest RPG IP from the folks over at Bethesda. This is a game that was highly anticipated when it was first unveiled. At the time, Bethesda was being rather coy and only alerting the game as something coming for the next generation of console platforms. However, that slightly changed initially after Bethesda was picked up by Microsoft.

Fans were a bit bummed when Microsoft acquired the studio, as it meant the game was transitioning into an exclusive. Players would have either to enjoy Starfield on the PC or Xbox Series X/S platforms. But that changed again when Microsoft started to focus on multiplatform for their games.

Starfield PlayStation 5 Release Window Leaked

There is a plethora of games now available on PlayStation 5 that were initially Xbox exclusives. We know that more games are coming out that were once locked behind Microsoft’s platforms. One of those games is coming this month with Gears of War: Reloaded heading to the PlayStation 5.

Thanks to a report from MP1ST, who is crediting their sources, Starfield is coming to the PlayStation 5, but not within this year. Instead, it’s noted that Bethesda and Microsoft were unhappy with the sales of the latest expansion for the game. Apparently, the PlayStation 5 release is getting pushed back to coincide with the second expansion release.

While we don’t have a specific date, it’s noted that the game should come within the spring of 2026. This will give players not only the second expansion but also some more notable quality-of-life updates. Those of you who might have been hopeful that a Gamescom reveal is lined up for the PlayStation 5 port shouldn’t hold their breath.

That said, this is just a rumor. Right now, we don’t have anything official regarding Starfield’s release on the PlayStation 5. Those of you who want to enjoy this RPG now can do so through the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game when it initially launched, if you want a little more insight into the game.