Helldivers 2 Team Back In The Office And Already Clearing Bugs

The developers over at Arrowhead Game Studios took a deserved break. We’re in that summer season after all. So most people are taking vacations, spending time with families, and getting those batteries recharged for a return to work or school. Now that they are back in the offices, the studio is looking to ensure that they are stomping out as many bugs as possible.

For a video game that’s primarily focused on clearing bugs, the latest update for the game, prior to the studio’s break, sure brought quite a few of them in. Every game has bugs and issues that come up after updates. However, what might have pained some players is that the bugs started to pop up after a recent update. Likewise, that update went out right before the studio took a two-week vacation.

Today, we know that the developers are back at the helm. Already, there is a new update out that is addressing a few issues that came up with the game. That’s not to say Helldivers 2 is free from bugs after that update. However, this is a great start for a studio that just popped back into the offices.

Of course, the developers are likely working through as many bugs as possible before the game officially lands in the marketplace for the Xbox Series X/S platforms. While it released last year for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, we learned early last month that Helldivers 2 was coming to the Xbox Series X/S, a nice surprise for a game that Sony Interactive Entertainment published. Currently, the Xbox Series X/S platform release is set to come out on August 26, 2025.

Official Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 01.003.202

Overview

Crash Fixes

Weapon Fixes

Missing DLC and Warbond fix

You may now laugh on the ship with full audio

Fixes

Fix a crash caused by tinkering with weapon customization

Fix a crash that could occur when enemies despawned after being killed

Fix crash after getting killed by explosions

Weapons Stratagems & Boosters

PLAS-45 EPOCH: Improved spread Decreased by 75% to improve the weapons accuracy

The Laser turret now displays correct heat build up

The LIFT-182 Warp Pack FX no longer shows when in first person mode

Disabled LIFT-182 Warp Pack fields around shuttles, preventing any Helldiver escapees. You are done, it is time to go home

Fix desync between clients when using the LIFT-182 Warp Pack to get out of a vehicle

Fixed issue with the AR-32 PACIFIER being unable to fire for a second after reloading

Enemies

Fixes for enemy navigation in cities where they could not traverse certain areas

Miscellaneous Fixes