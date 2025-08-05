Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gets Switch 2 Overview Trailer

One of the surprises revealed during the original Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Switch 2 back in April was that several titles from the original Switch would receive “Switch 2 Editions.” Some of these would simply be visual improvements, like with graphics and framerates. Others, though, would get content additions to make the Switch 2 Editions even more robust for players to enjoy. One of those games is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which is getting its “Star-Crossed World” content addition later this month. To celebrate that, Nintendo dropped a trailer showing off everything that will come with this addition.

First, we’ll start with the story. While still in the Forgotten Land with his friends, Kirby and his allies see a meteor falling from outer space and crashing into the nearby ocean. Then, a mysterious volcanic island rises up from where the meteor hit. This was no simple meteor, though. There’s an ancient evil within it that is threatening to be unleashed! Kirby must travel the forgotten land once more and save the Starries that have been flung about.

Just as important, though, is that the Starries weren’t the only things strewn across the land, as other parts of the meteor crashed into the stages that you once played, and it transformed every single one of them. That means that when you take on these stages, you’ll have the ability to go on new paths, fight upgraded enemies, and even take on all-new threats!

That means that Kirby needs some new powers of his own to combat these changes, right? Exactly! Mouthful Mode was one of the best additions to Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and with this expansion, he’ll have three new forms to take! Spring Mouth will allow Kirby to bounce high in the air and slam into the ground with incredible force. Gear Mouth will let Kirby cling to walls and climb up them in any direction he desires. Finally, there’s Sign Mouth, which lets Kirby slide down slopes with ease and even spin quickly to take out enemies.

For those who loved the side content of the game, you can get new figures to collect via a special Waddle Dee, and you can go to the Coliseum to take on a new and improved boss rush mode!

We’ll have to wait and see if all this new content makes the game even grander than before, but we won’t have to wait long, as the Switch 2 Edition arrives on August 28th!