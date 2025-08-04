Nintendo Switch 2 Surveys Asks Gamers To Reveal If They Prefer Physical Or Digital Gaming

The last several days has certainly been busy for Nintendo, not the least of which is because they had a “Partner Showcase” Direct to highlight the 3rd Party games that were coming to their new system, but then, they had a financial briefing that revealed just how well the Nintendo Switch 2 was doing sales-wise. If you didn’t hear, the console sold just under 6 million units in 25 days, and The Big confirmed that it’s now well over 6 million units and counting. Then, on the games side, its killer app at launch had over 5.6 million units sold, showing a high attach rate to the console it came with.

However, while many things are clearly going well “in the land of Nintendo,” there are still some issues that gamers want addressed, and no, we’re not still talking about a 1st party Nintendo Direct happening soon, though gamers do want that. Instead, we’re talking about the rising issue of game key-cards and whether the Nintendo Switch 2 should use them as a method of distributing games versus the traditional physical cartridge release. The debate of “physical gaming versus digital gaming” has gone on for generations now, but with the key-card situation, things have only escalated. However, Nintendo has put out a method where players can make their voices heard, and it’s through a survey that’s been released:

The post above is just one page of the survey, which you take in full here, but the question is clear. They want to know if you play games on physical cartridges or whether you play on via digital download. Or, perhaps you’re someone who gets games in both categories depending on deals or “what you’re feeling like.”

One of the ironies of this is that the game key-card “debacle” was one of several reasons that trolls were stating the Switch 2 would fail at launch and that “no one would buy their games.” Some even said that this was Nintendo’s way of trying to “cheat the system” so that it could make more money. Except that wasn’t the case at all. Nintendo’s new console has broken every record in the book for its console launch, and it did the game key-card situation to help 3rd party developers be able to bring their games to the Switch 2.

That being said, it’s not beyond the scope that Nintendo could stop using them in the future if fans rally against it in big enough numbers. So, fill out the survey and let’s see what happens.