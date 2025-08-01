Battlefield 6 Is Not “Currently Planned” For The Switch 2

EA has made it clear that Battlefield 6 isn’t coming to the Switch 2.

Vince Zampella said that Battlefield Studios ‘doesn’t currently’ have plans to bring their upcoming AAA shooter to the new platform. He also quickly added that he is a fan of the Switch.

Their current focus is where the “core Battlefield audience is present.”

This is corroborated on the Battlefield 6 FAQ which says this:

Battlefield 6 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store). The game will be available digitally and in retail.

We currently do not have plans to release Battlefield 6 on Switch 2.

Is EA Boycotting Nintendo Again?

EA has a notorious recent history with Nintendo. They signed what they called an ‘unprecedented partnership’ with Nintendo to bring games to the Wii U. However, after the first year, EA stopped supporting the Wii U.

Some could say they only did this because of the poor sales of the Wii U console. However, EA also abruptly dropped support of the more successful 3DS.

EA were also very slow to make games for the Nintendo Switch. They do admit that this turned out to be a mistake, because they did not anticipate that the Switch would not only be very successful, but dominant in the industry.

EA Showed Up For the Switch 2’s Launch

EA released Split Fiction as a Switch 2 launch game. They also announced Madden NFL 26, EA Sports FC 26, Apex Legends, and Plants vs Zombies Re-planted for the Switch 2 in the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

These games may not be as high profile as Battlefield 6. But EA is not boycotting or avoiding the Switch 2. They want to make money with Nintendo, and they are delivering games that cater to different kinds of gamers. This will help the Switch 2 be successful, especially the sports games.

There Are Good Reasons For Battlefield 6 To Skip The Switch 2

There may be technical reasons for Battlefield Studios to skip the Switch 2 for now. It is possible that they made a game that is so technically challenging that it can’t be downported or made to work on the Switch 2 hardware.

There are also other reasonable explanations. Digital Extremes revealed that there is a backlog for Switch 2 dev kits. Even if EA is bringing many games over, they may not have enough to also provide to Battlefield Studios.

Lastly, Battlefield Studios could just have found out about the Switch 2 too late. Like Capcom, they may need to learn the hardware first before they figure out if it’s possible.

It’s true that we don’t know if Battlefield 6 will be successful on the platforms it’s currently being made for. For that matter, will Nintendo fans like this game? Let’s wish Battlefield Studios the best for now, and when everything is settling, EA and Nintendo can figure out if Battlefield 6 will fit in with the Switch 2.