Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Officially Coming To Switch and Switch 2

There were many announcements at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that likely made fans happy, including some announcements that many felt were either “inevitable” or “long overdue.” One such example is that of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. The fighting title dropped last year to critical and fan acclaim, and has been slowly building its roster ever since. However, it wasn’t on the Nintendo Switch, and later, it hadn’t been teased for the Switch 2, though many presumed it would end up there eventually. Today, it was confirmed that both systems would get the epic fighting title on November 14th.

For those who aren’t “in the know,” Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is arguably the most robust game in the franchise’s history. It built itself off the success and style of the PS2-era games and went full-tilt so that every era of the series would be represented, from the original anime that started it all, to the most recent movies, and even the non-canonical content that diehard fans grew up on.

As of right now, as the trailer notes, there are over 180 fighters in the game, and more are coming at a decent pace via the DLC content. You’ll get to choose one and then go to battle against anyone you want. The battles make use of vast, open areas, or you can choose to keep things more tight-knit so that the combat I the only focus here.

Another key thing is the story mode, which allows you to not only relive classic moments from the manga/anime but also dive into “What If?” scenarios that’ll completely alter the franchise’s history and show you how certain things could’ve turned out if just one detail went differently.

If that’s still not enough for you, you can also dive into the “Custom Battles” mode, where you can personally select a matchup between two characters and choose how they will interact and so on. The level of customization and detail is truly impressive.

Just as important, the game has been a massive success since its launch, with it having sold well over 5 million units by now. While we can’t say how well it’ll do on the Switch and Switch 2, it’s likely to have a lot of supporters who want to take their battles on the go.

We should also note that the trailer below doesn’t just show off the game and its content, but highlights the things you can and can’t do with the Switch/Switch 2 versions, revolving around transferring data and other key elements.