The Adventure of Elliot The Millennium Tales Revealed At Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

You could tell while watching the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase which developers really “brought their best” to the presentation. While it took a while for them to get there, Square Enix had multiple games visible, and two of them were all-new titles. One of which was The Adventure of Elliot The Millennium Tales. This is an all-new HD-2D RPG that features an adventurer named Elliot going on a quest to save his kingdom, which will send him through time and space alongside a fairy he meets named Faie. Before you ask, yes, this is indeed made by Team Asano, who are the masters of the HD-2D style.

As shared by Square Enix on its official site, here’s the synopsis for the game:

“The Adventure of Elliot The Millennium Tales is an action RPG set in the world of Philabieldia – a beautiful but savage land dominated by warring beast tribes. Humanity’s last bastion is the Kingdom of Huther, protected by its tall walls and Princess Heuria’s powerful magic.

When a mysterious set of ruins is discovered, a young adventurer named Elliot and his fairy companion Faie are sent off on a journey to investigate. What seems like a simple, if dangerous, mission soon becomes a grand saga that will be woven across time and space.”

There are several key differences between this game and certain other HD-2D titles from the past. One of the biggest ones is that Elliot doesn’t have any allies or partners to fight alongside him in battle, outside of Faie, of course. Instead, Elliot can wield a menagerie of weapons on his own, and he’ll need to use them strategically to take out foes. For example, he can choose to do up close and personal damage with a sword, or switch to a bow to do long-distance strikes. Just as important is that Elliot has access to a material known as “magicite,” and he can use it to either buff himself or power up his weapons even further.

As for Faie, she has special abilities of her own, including being able to give Elliot super speed to race across terrain that’ll crumble under his feet, or even help him teleport to certain areas to avoid traps!

The RPG has a large scale, and there’s clearly plenty to do in it. If you wish to get a taste of the adventure to come, a demo is available right now on the Nintendo eShop. The title itself will arrive in 2026.