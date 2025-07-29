Monster Hunter Wilds Endgame Content Post Draws Fan Ire

Coming into 2025, there were a handful of titles that, if they came out during the year, would easily be considered “Game of the Year contenders.” One of those titles was Monster Hunter Wilds. The reason for this wasn’t just the great recent track record that Capcom had with the franchise, but the fact that all the trailers pointed to this being the grandest and most visually stunning entry the series had had so far. On the one hand, the game, especially on console, did live up to most of the hype, with Capcom making the graphics pop hard on consoles like the PS5, and the gameplay having new levels for players to enjoy.

On the other hand, from basically day one, the game has had some serious optimization issues, especially on platforms like Steam. While some “bumps and glitches” can be expected for a game of this size, players have been asking for Capcom to fix this for some time, and they haven’t gotten any sign that this will happen. Things got stirred up even further when Capcom made the reveal that some of its endgame content would be arriving in August instead of September, but no tease of fixed optimization came along with it:

An update on release date and content of update Ver.1.021



The expansion of endgame content which was originally planned as part of Title Update 3 in late September will now be released ahead of schedule as part of the Ver.1.021 update. To accommodate this change, this update… pic.twitter.com/aQF1oFMCFR — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 29, 2025

If you go to the comment section of that tweet, you’ll see several people asking for optimization fixes for PC and beyond. Some of them even pointed out the current status of Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam, which has an “Overwhelmingly Negative” ranking on the platform, with recent reviews only adding to that score. Some people in the comment section even noted their own problems, including having the game crash on them repeatedly and having to go back to old forms of the game to get it to run at least somewhat properly.

Traditionally, this would usually be a situation where we, or someone else, would note that fans merely “need to be patient” and wait for Capcom to break out the patch that they need. However, when you consider that the game came out in February, and we’re almost to August, and fans have thus been dealing with this issue for months, that’s not a message one can easily deliver. Again, optimization issues can be a “classic problem” to deal with on day one, but most developers/publishers fix it soon after as the player requests roll in, but that hasn’t happened here.

Hopefully, that will change soon, we just don’t know when as of yet.