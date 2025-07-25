Gameranx

Rumor: Plants Vs. Zombies Replanted To Consoles This October

by

It’s also coming for a cheap price.

It looks like we’ll be getting a remake of the original Plants Vs. Zombies after all.

A Short History Lesson

The original Plants Vs. Zombies was released by PopCap in 2009. It popularized the tower defense genre to a mainstream audience. It also proved to be a success across mobile, PC, and consoles.

EA bought PopCap and all its games in 2011. Since then, the publisher has become an inextricable part of the franchise moving forward. Within the next decade, they would make Plants Vs. Zombies 2 and 3.

They would also make a spinoff FPS franchise, Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 1­ and 2. This FPS series would also include the more poorly received Plants Vs. Zombies Battle For Neighborville.

What Do You Mean There’s A Plants Vs. Zombies 3?

Believe it or not, PopCap has been struggling to make Plants Vs. Zombies 3 for eight years. As explained in this video from just this week, the game has been struggling in beta because of terrible game design choices, especially for its monetization.

As a result, Plants Vs. Zombies 3 has already been pulled from mobile stores twice already. It isn’t clear if EA and PopCap can turn the game around. And that may be the reason we’re getting a remake of the original Plants Vs. Zombies.

The Rumor Takes Root

As reported by billbil-kun for Dealabs, the game originally called Plants Vs. Zombies Reloaded was renamed to Plants Vs. Zombies Replanted.

Brazil’s rating from last March revealed that this remake is coming to iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. EA may add a Switch 2 version later. But it’s clear that they plan to make Plants Vs. Zombies ubiquitous.

Price And Release Date

Billbil-kun also claims that Plants Vs. Zombies Replanted will be selling for 19.99. After all, he is writing for French outlet Dealabs, so we don’t know if the $ price will be the same. 19.99 euros is equivalent to $ 23.42 as of this writing.

Finally, he says that it’s releasing on October 23, 2025. That’s very close to Battlefield 6’s rumored release date. Maybe EA doesn’t think that there will be a lot of overlap.

What Does This Mean For EA

EA still has a lot of major games releasing this year. They could add an annual EA Sports College Basketball game to their returning EA Sports College Football game.

They are definitely working to gain ground again after the severe loss in business in Apex Legends. We’ll find out this year how well those plans play out.

