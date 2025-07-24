EA Might Have Leaked Battlefield 6 Release Window

There is a lot of hype surrounding Battlefield 6. The video game franchise has been around for ages, and players are hopeful the new installment delivers. After Battlefield 2042, players are hopeful this game doesn’t miss the mark and instead offers a big revival for the IP. Today, the developers finally decided to pull back the veil and give us our official reveal trailer.

This trailer delivers everything we would expect from a modern-day Battlefield game. There’s a ton of action-packed combat moments, vehicles, and mass destruction across the city landscapes. Unfortunately, what we didn’t get was any official gameplay. Likewise, we didn’t receive a release date, but EA might have inadvertently shared it elsewhere.

Battlefield 6 Launch Window Leaked?

Thanks to the folks over at Eurogamer, we’re learning that Battlefield 6’s legal disclaimer page has revealed a few dates. More specifically, it looks like there is a promotional offer that ends on October 10, 2025. That’s leading some to speculate that this is when the pre-sell comes to an end for the game. If that’s the case, we might see Battlefield 6 launch into the marketplace on October 11, 2025.

Again, this is just speculation as we don’t have a specific date announcement quite yet. However, that could change relatively soon. With this first reveal trailer giving us a glimpse into the premise, we know our first multiplayer look will take place on July 31, 2025.

So, we don’t have a long wait on our hands before we get the next official look at the game. Meanwhile, we’re hopeful that the Battlefield Labs will pay off. If you didn’t hear, Battlefield 6 developers were working directly with players when crafting this game installment.

Battlefield Labs was a series of tests that select players could try out. While some players were going to get a first-hand look at the game, developers were getting something far more valuable. Feedback was crucial to ensure that when Battlefield 6 launches, it is something fans want to play.

Developers want Battlefield 6 to stick around for the long haul. We’re hopeful that Battlefield Labs paid off. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait for the multiplayer showcase, scheduled to take place at the end of this month, before we likely see some official gameplay footage.