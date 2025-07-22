Dying Light: The Beast Has At Least An Extra 20 Hours Of Content

Dying Light: The Beast is the next major video game release from the folks over at Techland. What’s interesting about the development process for this installment is that this title was initially started as DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Developers got a little too in-depth with this game, and it eventually spiraled into a whole, separate game.

There’s quite a bit of interest in this one, too, if you’re a fan of the original title. That’s because we’re getting Kyle Crane back from the first game. We know that Kyle is going to escape captivity and will seek revenge on Baron, the man who had been experimenting on him for the last thirteen years.

Dying Light: The Beast Has Potentially 50 Hours Of Gameplay

We know that this is going to be an open-world game, so your runtime will vary a bit. Just like with any game, it’s an estimate as to how long it will take a player to finish it. One of the aspects that emerged early with this game announcement was that it would be approximately eighteen hours long.

However, speaking with GamesRadar, the franchise director, Tymon Smektala, noted that the game’s storyline campaign is approximately twenty hours long. A little bit more than what some fans might have expected. That’s not all!

This only refers to players who stick with the campaign. There’s more out there in this world for players to get into. As such, it’s speculated by the development studio that players could find another twenty to even thirty hours of side content. It’s all about what players might want to get into when they start exploring.

That’s a little more notable for players who want to sink some hours into this game. Of course, this will all vary slightly, and after the game drops, we’ll eventually see the average completion time of not only the campaign but also for those completionists out there.

As for when you can pick up a copy of Dying Light: The Beast, the title is slated to release on August 22, 2025, that’s for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S owners. Those of you on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One should expect it sometime later this year. Meanwhile, we do know that some of you will be getting this game for free, which you can read about right here.