Here’s How To Get Dying Light: The Beast For Free

Dying Light: The Beast is the next major release from the folks over at Techland. They are still working through the title, with it set to launch into the marketplace this August. However, you might want to make a note that the game could potentially come out for free. Here’s what you need to know to score this game automatically in your digital account.

If you recall, Dying Light: The Beast was set up as a DLC expansion for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. However, it turned out that the game evolved into its own standalone experience. So, some players were wondering what would happen if they purchased a copy of Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition that would have eventually saw this expansion release. Well, we have good news. It turns out that you’ll get this game completely for free.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that a Reddit post cleared up some of the frequently asked questions. What it boils down to is if you currently own a Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition. This includes not only the full game at launch but also if you upgrade to the Ultimate Edition later on. If you own this edition of the game, then you will find Dying Light: The Beast completely for free. It should automatically appear in your library when the title launches on August 22, 2025.

That’s a relief, I’m sure, for some fans. However, don’t anticipate making this purchase now and getting Dying Light: The Beast at a discount. Instead, as noted by Insider Gaming, the Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition is no longer available for purchase.

Currently, as mentioned earlier, Dying Light: The Beast is set to arrive in the marketplace on August 22, 2025. When it launches, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, you’ll also find the game available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms sometime later this year.