Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Is Now Officially Available On Mac

Cyberpunk 2077 has been around for quite a few years now. I, for one, was incredibly excited about this game’s launch. Of course, the game had a very rough growing period. At launch, the gameplay experience was riddled with bugs and poor optimization. Fast forward several years, and wow, did this game make a comeback.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the main title that CD Projekt Red is running with. You’re getting the whole package here with not only the base game but also the Phantom Liberty DLC. If you’re wanting to dive into this game on Mac, you have previously been left out. That changes today!

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Now Available On Mac

Get ready, chooms! It’s finally your chance to dive into the gritty underbelly of Night City. Those of you on Mac were given just a couple of days’ notice on the game’s upcoming arrival. CD Projekt Red took to the web and alerted fans that the game would be heading our way on July 17, 2025.

That day has finally come so get ready for a preem experience. Best of all, the game will be available to you for free if you already own a copy on PC. It has been confirmed that you’ll receive access to the same SKU from whichever platform you purchase the game, such as Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store.

But there’s another reason to check out Night City again, whether you played the game already or not. Today marks the day we finally got our hands on the 2.3 update. After being announced earlier this year and then delayed, the update has finally arrived for everyone today.

Well, almost everyone. We know that the Nintendo Switch 2 platform, in particular, will be left out of the update for now. We’re not sure just when we’ll see 2.3 land for the Nintendo Switch 2. But for everyone else, you’re getting new quests, vehicles, and features.

Don’t expect a massive update here as it’s similar in scope to the previous surprise update. However, if you’d like a closer look at what the 2.3 update has to offer, check out our breakdown right here.