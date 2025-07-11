Roblox Grow A Garden Pet Mutations Update Guide

Gameranx

New things are coming!

As we’ve discussed in the past, Roblox Grow A Garden has many things to keep itself fresh and fun. Not to mention, it is a haven for those who are “completionists” and want to get “one of everything.” With pets, the game offers players the chance to not just have a variety of critters going around their gardens but have the pets help them in growing their crops, affecting things around them, or even improving their own personal abilities. So, when the team behind the game revealed that there would be an update coming out tomorrow that would be focused solely on pets, you can be sure that people wanted to know more about it. Our guide here will help you understand most of what is to come with this new update.

What To Expect In Roblox Grow A Garden “Pet Mutation” Update

So, the main thing that the dev team confirmed about the update via the game’s official Discord channel is that there would be a “Pet Mutation” device that players will be able to use. The point of this device is simple: you put a pet of yours in, and it’ll get “mutated” to potentially have better stats and abilities. You’ll also get new “variants” of pets, so there’s even more for you to collect. Lucky you.

If you’re thinking, “There has to be a catch with this, right?” you’d be correct. The team confirmed that while the mutation machine will be fully available to anyone in the game, as it’ll be right next to the pet shop, you’ll only be able to mutate your pets that are at Level 100. That’s a big hill to climb, even if you use special XP tricks to get them leveled up quickly. If you’re new to the game, you’re likely not going to be able to use this at all.

A twist with this update is that it’ll also piggyback on and grow the Prehistoric Update that dropped last week. There will be new quests to do and recipes to make with it. So, if you haven’t had a lot of time to dive into this new update, you won’t have to worry about it “going away” just because the new update is here.

Naturally, there will be other things that the Pet Mutation update offers, including new seeds and pets to collect and use. If there are other surprises, we’ll find out tomorrow when the update drops, so be ready!

