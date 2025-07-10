Astro Bot Has A Big New Cameo Surprise For Players To Discover

Astro Bot was released last year. If you haven’t played it and you have a PlayStation 5, do yourself a favor and pick the game up. The game has been a huge hit, taking home several awards, including the Game of the Year award from The Game Awards 2024. However, those of you who have played Astro Bot know that the title is still being supported with new levels. Today, we’re getting an update that finally adds a couple of characters that fans have previously been vocal about. Of course, don’t read on if you’d rather not get spoiled!

As you know, Astro Bot is filled with plenty of cameo characters. You’ll find these bots dressed up as some of the classic library of characters from throughout the years of PlayStation gaming. However, if you’ve played through the title and found that some omissions were strangely left out, these updates are fixing that.

The latest update adds a couple of cameo characters from Final Fantasy VII. Thanks to Kotaku, we’re learning that the characters were featured, and you can view the Cloud and Sephiroth appearances thanks to a post from Maku on X below.

New Astro Bot Cameos

FINALLYYYY



CLOUD AND SEPHIROTH ARE IN ASTRO BOT pic.twitter.com/ZX8GyUFIs2 — Maku (@TropicalMaku) July 10, 2025

Kotaku also noted that an interview with Team Asobi’s head, Nicolas Doucet, with Game File, previously revealed that the developers were respecting the choices of each publisher. So, it’s speculated that Square Enix had concerns about featuring characters like Cloud in the game. However, this latest update seems to suggest that Square Enix has reconsidered the invitation.

There’s no telling what characters might pop up next. We’ll just have to wait and see what Team Asobi brings to the table next. Unfortunately, while some of PlayStation’s exclusives have landed on the PC platform, this game is only available on the PlayStation 5. You can also view our Before You Buy coverage of the game below. If you haven’t pulled the trigger on purchasing a copy for yourself, maybe we can offer our overall impressions to help you decide if this game is worth the shot or not.