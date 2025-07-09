A New Physical Nintendo Sale Has Kicked Off With Participating Retailers

Nintendo is riding the wave still with their latest console platform release, the Nintendo Switch 2. We have been waiting a long time for this console to arrive in the marketplace. However, if you’re just getting your hands on the console, you might be interested in picking up some physical games. Fortunately, a new Nintendo sale has kicked off and will be featured across multiple retailers.

Taking to the official Nintendo of America X account, the company unveiled that their latest sale is focused on Nintendo Switch games with up to $20 off. That’s a notable deal as we don’t often see Nintendo games drop in price. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, so if you missed out on the last-generation Nintendo Switch platform, you can still pick up the catalog of games and enjoy them today.

More summer deals incoming! Save on select Nintendo Switch games at participating retailers, now through 7/19. Learn more: https://t.co/iIGy1HjL8x pic.twitter.com/18Owf1OfaO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2025

In some cases, you’ll find plenty of reports of these games even performing better on the new hardware. Some titles even have an update available, providing extra content or updates to accommodate the new features that the Nintendo Switch 2 has to offer. But, with all that said, check out the different deals that are currently being highlighted with this Nintendo sale event.

Nintendo Summer Sale

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle $499.99

Nintendo Switch 2 System $449.99

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey $39.99

Splatoon 3 $39.99

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $39.99

Super Mario RPG $39.99

Pikmin 4 $39.99

Again, this sale is only available at participating retailers, which you can view by clicking here to see what retailers are offering the deals. That said, this offer will only be available until supplies last or until the sale concludes. As it stands, the Nintendo sale event will be available until July 19, 2025. Meanwhile, in other news regarding Nintendo, rumors suggest that Pikmin 4 will be the next game to receive a Switch 2 update. Likewise, it’s rumored that a new Nintendo Direct presentation is set to take place this month.