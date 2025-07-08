Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Steam Page Gets Some New Unexpected Updates

There’s never a shortage of rumors, leaks, and speculation in the video game industry. One of the rumors that continues to circulate online is a potential remake announcement for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The game has been one of the more cherished installments of the series, and for a while, it seemed like Ubisoft was gearing up to give this game another chance to bask in the limelight. Unfortunately, the official announcement has not yet been made.

We’re still waiting for Ubisoft to confirm that this particular installment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise is being picked back up. Today, thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re learning that the original Steam store page listing has been updated to reveal that a few updates have been uploaded. This news originates from X user, The Hidden One, who noted that the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Steam page has been updated with several new features, including custom volume controls, stereo sound, surround sound, a mouse-only option, a manual save option, and an option to tweak the difficulty setting.

These are believed to be new additions to what will eventually become the remake release, as none of the options are currently available on the original game. That’s certainly going to make some fans eager for an official reveal soon. Unfortunately, we’re again waiting on that to happen. Likewise, we’re left wondering if this means the original release of the game will be removed from Steam, with the remake taking its place.

Of course, this wasn’t the only shred of news to come out for this particular installment. If you recall, it was last month that the voice actor who portrayed Edward Kenway in the game mentioned a fan having to play through Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag again. That said, they noted they couldn’t say anything more than that.