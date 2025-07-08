Gameranx

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Update Adds A New Chronological Mode

by

Experience the story in a completely new way.

Naughty Dog is chipping away at their next big game. We know that the title is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. However, they are still looking back at one of their most beloved franchises, The Last of Us. Today, we’re getting a surprise update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered. It turns out that this new update will allow players to enjoy the game’s storyline in a new way.

Fans are still jumping onto The Last of Us Part II. That’s not surprising, as we did close out on The Last of Us season two of HBO’s live-action adaptation. While we wait for season three to arrive, fans who can’t wait to see what happens are now jumping into the game. The best way to experience it right now might be The Last of Us Part II Remastered, as it’s available for both PC and PlayStation 5. Today, on the official PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog unveiled the new Chronological update that has just been released.

This new mode will rework how the storyline unfolds. If you have already played the original release of The Last of Us Part II, then you know the game’s storyline is split up into a few different ways. We get flashbacks, along with a complete switch in perspective from Ellie’s point of view to Abby’s. While this was the intended way for new players to enjoy the game, developers wondered how it might have played out in a more traditional sense.

With the Chronological update, we’ll be able to follow the storyline from those early flashbacks and see how the narrative unfolds. With this, you’ll get a more natural flow to the game’s campaign, and even a better idea of how close Ellie and Abby were to each other at different points in the game.

That’s not all; this free update also includes new trophies to unlock, tied specifically to this new campaign setup. Furthermore, developers have added a couple of skins. You’ll find a new skin for Joel that’s dressed up as Nathan Drake and Tommy, who will be dressed as Same Drake. Both of these skins are unlocked after completing the main Chronological campaign and can be used in the No Return mode.

