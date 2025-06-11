The Last of Us Season 3 Confirmed To Focus On Abby’s Storyline

Video game adaptations have been booming lately. We’ve seen more titles get adapted into films and television series that turned out rather well. However, one of the big shows that helped showcase how games could be adapted to tell an incredible story for viewers was HBO’s The Last of Us. We just wrapped up on season 2, which was a bit divisive. After all, the series saw a steep decline by the second season finale. However, it’s already been confirmed that there will be The Last of Us season 3, and today, we’re learning about what we can expect from it.

Don’t get too excited now. Season 3 hasn’t started production, but we did get a small hint about where the focus will center. Thanks to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, some key cast and production members from the show, including co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, were at an Emmys FYC event. It was during this event that panels about the series were held.

In particular, there was a moment where Neil Druckmann brought up The Last of Us season 3. During the panel, Neil noted that Season 3 will be starring Kaitlyn. For those unaware, Kaitlyn Dever was the actress who stepped up to take on the role of Abby, a key character for the storyline and a newcomer to the series with this second season.

Without going into too many spoilers, The Last of Us Part II was a massive game. So we knew that the storyline wouldn’t be told in a single season. Even with season 3 coming next, there’s a good chance we won’t see this storyline wrapped up by the season finale. However, if you played the game, then you know you eventually reach a point where the game’s narrative flips. Rather than focusing on Ellie, the player is tossed into the role of Abby.

You’ll get to see some of her backstory and the events she had to endure while Ellie has been plotting her revenge. Just how much of the source material will switch up from the game will be a mystery. Furthermore, it’s still a mystery as to how long we’ll be waiting around before The Last of Us season 3 arrives.