Roblox The Hatch Egg Collecting Guide

Currently, there’s a certain “big event” going on within a “certain game” that a certain “dev team” would love for you to play. Whether you do or not is up to you, and many are choosing not to do so. However, if you are up for playing Roblox The Hatch, you’ll need to be smart about how you go about things so that you can get all the eggs and then use those eggs to get even more eggs. The event is scattered across many different parts of the universe, so allow our guide to help you navigate these things so you can have an egg-ceptional time collecting them. No, we don’t regret that pun.

Where To Get Eggs In Roblox The Hatch

When it comes to the event, you’ll start things off in the “hub area” that’s been made. Your “job” is to go through the various “biomes” that have been created so that you can get the eggs. Specifically, these eggs are of different elements, and thus, you’ll only find certain ones in each biome. Once you’re inside, the eggs will be scattered around the place, and between you and other players, you’ll have to race to get them.

There are a few catches that you need to know about, though. First, the eggs that appear are random. So, you never know what you’ll get. That will make things “surprising,” in a certain sense, but it may also frustrate you if you’re trying to get a certain egg before moving on to your next challenge. However, in terms of getting the eggs, even if another player snatches one before you, it’ll respawn soon enough. Thus, if you’re patient, you’ll get one when it reappears.

That being said, every run into a biome will stop egg spawns for you once you have ten eggs. That’s when things will start getting a bit trickier. To get the rest of each biome’s set, you’ll need to play games within the biome, trade with other players for ones you don’t have, or attempt merging the eggs you do have so you can get rarer ones created.

As you can see, it might not be the easiest thing to do, but if you’re up for the challenge, you might find some fun in this egg hunt. Others in this game universe have already made it clear they’re NOT having fun, though, but maybe you’ll be of a better opinion!

The event ends on July 12th, so get your egg hunt started!