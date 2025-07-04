Helldivers 2 Won’t Be Coming To Xbox Game Pass

This has not been a solid week, to say the least, for the folks over at Microsoft. The headlines surrounding the slew of layoffs and game cancellations will likely overshadow the hype and anticipation for Helldivers 2. However, if there’s one positive thing to say about Xbox this week, it’s that we’re finally going to get our hands on Helldivers 2. That comes after it was previously only accessible on PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

It’s not every day that we see a Sony Interactive Entertainment-published game come to the rival Xbox platform. That’s what is happening with this latest release from Arrowhead Game Studios. The developers recently took to Xbox Wire and confirmed that the game is heading to Xbox Series X/S platforms next month.

That left some fans on the Discord for Arrowhead Game Studios to speculate that the title will also release on Xbox Game Pass. Thanks to the publication, Videogamer, we’re learning that this won’t be the case. A community manager replied to one of the comments made by a fan suggesting its upcoming Game Pass launch.

The community manager noted that it’s definitely not happening and there are no plans to see the title release on Game Pass. That’s bitter news to fans who were hoping to finally dive into this game without spending any extra money. This will be a premium title, so those of you who want to fight for Super Earth and spread democracy across the galaxy will have to forfeit a few bucks to dive into this game. Fortunately, it won’t cost you anywhere near the price of some new AAA games these days, as the standard release for this title is priced at $40.

According to the Xbox Wire post, it appears that the developers are planning to add more content to the game in the coming months and years. That’s great news across the board, whether you’re just now getting your hands on Helldivers 2 through Xbox Series X/S platforms or have been playing on PC and PlayStation 5. With that said, we can expect Helldivers 2 to finally hit the marketplace for Xbox players on August 26, 2025.