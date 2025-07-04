Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Helldivers 2 Won’t Be Coming To Xbox Game Pass

by

“Definitely not.”

This has not been a solid week, to say the least, for the folks over at Microsoft. The headlines surrounding the slew of layoffs and game cancellations will likely overshadow the hype and anticipation for Helldivers 2. However, if there’s one positive thing to say about Xbox this week, it’s that we’re finally going to get our hands on Helldivers 2. That comes after it was previously only accessible on PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

It’s not every day that we see a Sony Interactive Entertainment-published game come to the rival Xbox platform. That’s what is happening with this latest release from Arrowhead Game Studios. The developers recently took to Xbox Wire and confirmed that the game is heading to Xbox Series X/S platforms next month.

That left some fans on the Discord for Arrowhead Game Studios to speculate that the title will also release on Xbox Game Pass. Thanks to the publication, Videogamer, we’re learning that this won’t be the case. A community manager replied to one of the comments made by a fan suggesting its upcoming Game Pass launch.

The community manager noted that it’s definitely not happening and there are no plans to see the title release on Game Pass. That’s bitter news to fans who were hoping to finally dive into this game without spending any extra money. This will be a premium title, so those of you who want to fight for Super Earth and spread democracy across the galaxy will have to forfeit a few bucks to dive into this game. Fortunately, it won’t cost you anywhere near the price of some new AAA games these days, as the standard release for this title is priced at $40.

According to the Xbox Wire post, it appears that the developers are planning to add more content to the game in the coming months and years. That’s great news across the board, whether you’re just now getting your hands on Helldivers 2 through Xbox Series X/S platforms or have been playing on PC and PlayStation 5. With that said, we can expect Helldivers 2 to finally hit the marketplace for Xbox players on August 26, 2025.

Recent Videos

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?
10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK

10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK
Top 25 NEW Games of 2025 [Second Half]

Top 25 NEW Games of 2025 [Second Half]
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2025
10 1000 IQ Moments in Video Games That Are GENIUS

10 1000 IQ Moments in Video Games That Are GENIUS
25 Best Isometric RPGs That DEFINED A GENERATION

25 Best Isometric RPGs That DEFINED A GENERATION
10 Best Games of 2025 [First Half]

10 Best Games of 2025 [First Half]
CRAZY HORROR GAME ANNOUNCED, WHAT HAPPENED TO MONSTER HUNTER? & MORE

CRAZY HORROR GAME ANNOUNCED, WHAT HAPPENED TO MONSTER HUNTER? & MORE
10 Things 2000s Gamers Absolutely HATED

10 Things 2000s Gamers Absolutely HATED
Category: Tag: , ,