Is Insomniac Still Working On Marvel’s Wolverine?

As this week has proved in various ways, the gaming industry isn’t as strong or “well-maintained” as it used to be. As a result, just about everyone will question every game release until the title is in their hands and they see that it was worth the wait. Sadly, there are plenty of video games out there that have been “in development” for a long time without updates, and fans are getting worried with each new day that passes. One such title is Marvel’s Wolverine by Insomniac. The game was announced years ago, but we’ve had literally no updates from the team ever since that first teaser trailer.

Typically, that’s not a good thing. Yet, Insomniac insists that they’re still working on it. And now, via a post on XCancel (thanks to Reddit), an insider is claiming that they are indeed still developing Marvel’s Wolverine along with two other “unannounced titles.”

Given the nature of these “sources,” you should take them with a huge grain of salt. That being said, if we were to look at this objectively with certain past knowledge we have, this would line up a bit. Not too long ago, Insomniac Games had a massive leak occur within its servers. It was very “illuminating” what was shown. One of the biggest things was that due to its success with Spider-Man, the team was going to be given larger access to the Marvel Comics universe and create several video games instead of just one at a time, like they had been doing.

So, with Wolverine being one of the titles, what are the other two? If the leaks are accurate, a third title based on Spider-Man is likely. Granted, the second one wasn’t as successful as the first, especially in the eyes of fans, but it did well enough to set records at launch, and that could guarantee the third entry. Then, there was the rumored X-Men game that they were tasked to build. That one’s status has been made “murky” due to dramatic shifts within the company, not to mention layoffs, but it’s still an option.

Another is that there was allegedly going to be a Venom spinoff game. However, that one is now heavily in doubt, not only because of things that happened due to the leak but also because of the loss of voice actor Tony Todd.

Even if they are working on three games at once, it’s hard to know for certain when any of them will come out.