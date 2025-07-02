Roblox DIG Gets Called Out for “Code Scam”

There are certain key things that help keep people coming to Roblox and all the games that are within. One of them is obviously the promise of new games, along with all-new content for some of its bigger titles, due to the dev teams making more constantly and trying to “crank things out” to keep investment high. The other thing that brings many to the table and keeps them there is codes. These are simple things that come out every month for games like Roblox DIG and help players get items, currency, and bonuses so that they have that “little edge” for when they dive back into the game.

We cover these codes quite a bit here on GameRanx, as we know that many of you want these codes for your various titles in the universe. However, in the case of Roblox DIG, some are calling out the game’s creator for doing a “scam” of sorts with the codes.

As noted by Brigada News, many fans were excited when the June 2025 codes for the game came out and promised some really big rewards for people who used them. Then, just days after they went live, they were gone. And by days, we mean about 48 hours. Many gamers can attest to the fact that while we all want to “game every day,” we’re sometimes not able to because of work and other life commitments.

That’s why, with other games in the universe, the codes last for weeks or even months, just to ensure that gamers have a chance to come in and get things before they fade out. Sometimes, the codes even have “cycles” where they can be used for a period, then stop, and then come back later on.

Thus, many fans of this game went onto social media and the game’s official Discord channel to call out the creator of the title, Nate, for his antics.

While others, mainly the mods on the Discord channel, tried to say that there were “reasons” for the codes being so quick to expire, many weren’t buying the explanation. In fact, many called them out even harder after that and even noted that this could hurt the game via its focus on “grinding” versus ensuring that everyone can play at their own pace and when they have time.

We’ll have to wait and see how this situation develops. Needless to say, it’s not a good look for the game, and it’ll make many wary of it in the future.