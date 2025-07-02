Roblox Grow A Garden Summer Coins Guide

The reason we keep talking about Roblox Grow A Garden is simple: it keeps growing. Get it? Jokes aside, the game continues to be one that gamers love to talk about and do all they can to have the best gardens, grow the best fruits, and see what comes in next for the game so that they can attempt it all over again. The title really does have a “wash, rinse, repeat” cycle, and it seems to be working for them. During the “Summer Update” that they released not too long ago, over 20 million people were playing at the same time to see what it had for them. That’s a lot of people!

For those new to the game, though, and unsure of what all is in the event, we’ll help you out here. Specifically, we’ll tell you all about the “Summer Coins” you can get and how to get them. You might need them later to buy stuff from the Summer Shop.

How To Get Summer Coins In Roblox Grow A Garden

In essence, the Summer Coins are just like the Honey Coins that you got to collect during the last event. The process to get them is pretty much the same, too. There will be a special “harvest” every hour within the game. You and other players will dump your harvested fruits into a specific space, and whatever you dump into it will reward you with coins. If you’re waiting for a catch, here it is. It’s not easy to get a lot of coins unless you drop in the best fruits to be transformed into them.

For example, if you drop in a “Common Fruit,” you’ll just get…well, nothing, actually. You need to start with “Uncommon Fruit” to get a single Summer Coin and then work your way up from there. The highest tier is “Prismatic Fruits,” which will get you just six coins for each one you put in. So, yeah, if you want to use these coins to buy a lot of stuff, you better be ready to use the harvest frequently and do your best to ensure that you have the best crops ready to reap the rewards.

As for what you’re using them for, that would be going to the Summer Shop and purchasing things that can only be bought with these Summer Coins. There are some good items in the shop, so stock up on those coins and then start the process all over again.