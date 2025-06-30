Nintendo Switch Game Upgrades Broken Down By Digital Foundry

The Switch had easily one of the greatest software lineups in history, but sometimes, the hardware they were made for failed them.

There are many elements to Nintendo’s new console that have gotten plenty of buzz and attention ever since it was released earlier in the month. The console is far more powerful than its predecessor, has gotten multiple upgrades with its Joy-Cons and such, and there was a clear effort to allow more to happen through it than ever before. Another key piece to the puzzle, though, was using the power of the new system to improve older games. Specifically, Nintendo Switch games. The console had easily one of the greatest software lineups in history, but sometimes, the hardware they were made for failed them.

When the Switch 2 was announced, Nintendo made it clear that OG Switch titles would be fully playable on it, with a few exceptions, and that many of the main 1st-party games would have upgrades to them to make them even more enjoyable on the new console. Now, yes, some of them were paid upgrades, like with certain titles featuring Link, Kirby, and even the Mario crew. However, the others would get free upgrades that would help improve things like their resolution, how they looked in handheld mode, and the framerate potential.

Enter Digital Foundry, which loves looking at hardware and software and seeing how well the two interact with one another. They did a special video highlighting the free upgrades of several Nintendo Switch titles on the new platform, and the results are apparently phenomenal.

Regardless of the game they tried, Digital Foundry found numerous impressive upgrades that make the Switch 2 the definitive destination to play these titles on. The irony of this is that these games all sold incredibly well on the OG Switch, but they are arguably “better off” on the system that came after them. Go figure.

So, what does this mean for the Switch 2? First off, it gives people another reason to buy it. Over 150 Nintendo Switch units were sold, and many are likely wondering if they should transition to the new platform. This endorsement proves that there’s plenty to do by revisiting classic titles while waiting for new ones to arrive.

Plus, it could turn out that these Switch games get a shot in the arm with sales due to the free updates by Nintendo. Those who have hesitated in getting certain late-stage Switch titles due to the Switch 2’s impending arrival may now buy those games so they can enjoy them on a better platform.

Thus, Nintendo was right to do these upgrades, and they’ll pay off sooner rather than later.