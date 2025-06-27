Nintendo Acknowledges It’s Failing To Meet The Switch 2 Demand

Nintendo is seeking to attract more players to its latest generation platform, the Nintendo Switch 2. The unfortunate part right now is that demand is far greater than what the supply chain can provide. It’s still a challenge to find a Switch 2 unit in the wild, leaving many players to continue waiting for new restocks to become available or hoping to be selected in the various lottery sale offers from Nintendo and other participating retailers.

There’s typically a struggle for supply to meet the demand of players with any new major console launch. Those of you who are left waiting for a Switch 2 are not alone. You’ll find quite a few consumers waiting to get their hands on one, including direct investors to Nintendo. We’re learning that Nintendo is aware of the current issue with getting Switch 2 units into the marketplace.

Thanks to a report from Nintendo Life, which credits X user NStyles, we’re learning that Nintendo is aware of the problem. It’s noted that a shareholder asked Nintendo if there was a specific reason why Nintendo Switch 2 units were experiencing a shortage in the marketplace or if it was because Nintendo failed to understand the demand for the item at launch.

Of course, Nintendo didn’t provide a detailed reason for the lack of readily available Switch 2 units. Instead, the President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, apologized for not meeting the demand and noted that there are still shareholders who are unable to obtain a Switch 2 unit.

Instead, they are looking to get as many units out as possible, with another lottery scheduled to take place from Nintendo sometime in July. The initial demand greatly exceeded Nintendo’s expectations, which, in part, is a good thing. It at least shows that players are eager to dive into the console. We’re hopeful that those still without a console will have an easier time finding one sooner rather than later. For instance, we know that Walmart is introducing an early access option for its Walmart+ subscribers, which might help give you a slight advantage in securing a unit.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding Nintendo, the company has kicked off a new summer sale event. Players can find some first-party games finally discounted, giving both Switch and Switch 2 players something to enjoy without breaking the bank.