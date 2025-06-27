Nintendo Summer Sale Is Discounting Their First-Party Games

Nintendo is not known for dropping the prices of their first-party games. You’ll typically see them staying around the same price as when they first launched into the marketplace. However, a special summer sale is currently underway, and it will finally see some of these games marked down. What better opportunity to pick up some of these games to enjoy on your summer breaks than now?

We’re seeing a few summer sale events kick off. So, if you’re looking for something to play during this break and happen to have either the latest Nintendo platform, the Switch 2, or if you’re on the last-generation Nintendo Switch, it’s worth checking out this promo. As mentioned, you’ll find a few first-party games from Nintendo marked down, and it could be a means to showcase the power of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Summer Sale Event Highlight

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle $59.49

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $41.99

Super Mario Odyssey $39.99

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD $41.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 W/ Torna The Golden Country $27.99

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition $41.99

Persona 5 Royal $20.99

Doom Eternal $9.99

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

Disco Elysium The Final Cut $11.99

Again, that’s just a small highlight of some of the games you can get right now. As mentioned, the Nintendo Switch 2 has demonstrated that some of these previous Nintendo Switch games perform significantly better on the new hardware. These games might be well worth checking out, regardless of whether you’ve made the jump from the original Nintendo Switch to the Nintendo Switch 2. Fortunately, you have time to check out the sale, as it will be available until July 9, 2025.

Of course, other sale events are happening as summer approaches. We’ve just highlighted the Steam Summer Sale event for those of you who are also PC gamers. While at it, check out our Weekly Video Game Deals page. On this page, we’ll update you with some of the best video game deals currently available across PC and console platforms.