Grand Theft Auto VI Mappers Uncover Another Look At How Massive This Map Will Be

Grand Theft Auto VI is easily the most anticipated game of 2026. Although we had to deal with the unfortunate delay announcement earlier this year, it came with a new trailer and screenshots. So, the hunt has been on for players worldwide to find as much information as possible about the game from the new marketing materials. Mappers, for instance, are all about trying to piece together this game map before it officially hits the public.

A new post is circulating online among fans from Reddit. It looks like there were some new screenshots that fans could uncover some of the fog. That allowed a slightly better glimpse into the map, and fans are in for a real treat. The post showcases a few screenshots, along with some areas that are marked as being believed to be a river or canal in southern Vice City.

What fans are ecstatic about is that this new view offers a glimpse into the map’s immense scale. You’ll find that there are buildings that have practically disappeared from view. Others have pointed out that the screenshots are just looking northeast, so there’s even more of the map we could potentially see uncovered at some point.

It also appears that we are getting a diverse range of environments. We’re not dealing with just a downtown Vice City with nothing but booming business. Instead, you’ll find Everglades to thriving communities. Of course, fans are just piecing together what they can right now. Ultimately, we will be left waiting for new screenshots and trailers to appear online from Rockstar Games to get a clearer picture of this map.

Grand Theft Auto VI, as mentioned, was delayed. The game is currently scheduled for release on May 26, 2026. When it does launch, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In other news, Xbox owners can finally wishlist GTA 6.