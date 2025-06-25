Grand Theft Auto VI Can Now Finally Be Wishlisted On Xbox

Grand Theft Auto VI is easily the biggest and most anticipated AAA game heading into the marketplace next year. It took a long time before Rockstar Games finally came out and revealed that they were delaying this title out of 2025. Then, it wasn’t long after that they finally dropped the second trailer, giving us all another sneak peek of what’s to come. This trailer drop also saw the store listing page for GTA 6 on PlayStation, where players could finally wishlist the title. Today, it looks like Xbox players will finally have the same opportunity.

It’s been a wait. With PlayStation 5 players having access to the store listing page after the second trailer dropped, Xbox owners were left in the dark. Now, thanks to a report from Rockstar Intel, we’re finding out that the Xbox store listing page is now live with the wishlist option.

Players can wishlist the game. Doing so will provide you with additional information, such as when the game is available, or simply to keep the content you’re interested in more organized. There’s plenty of time, however, between now and when you’ll actually be able to pick up the game.

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar Games had to delay this title. There wasn’t much information given regarding why the delay occurred. That has left speculation and supposed rumors to run rampant online. For instance, there have been reports that Rockstar Games was struggling with the final chapter of the game’s campaign, which might have prompted the delay. However, whatever the reason for the delay, as it stands, we won’t get Grand Theft Auto VI until May 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that fans are still uncovering small details about this title through the marketing materials releases so far. One of these includes a significant change to how car crashes will be handled. Furthermore, for those who still enjoy the trio from Grand Theft Auto V, the three actors have expressed interest in returning to the series in GTA 6 as a means of securing one final score and a proper closure to their storylines.