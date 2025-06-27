Resident Evil Requiem Confirmed To Have Originally Started As An Online Multiplayer Game

Resident Evil Requiem was one of the big surprise reveals during this year’s Summer Game Fest event. Capcom took to the stage and finally unveiled where players would be heading next with the mainline series. However, prior to this reveal, we’ve seen a ton of supposed leak details about the new game. One of those leaks was that Capcom started this game project out as an online multiplayer experience.

That left some fans a bit skeptical, but it did come from an insider who was close to the franchise. Dusk Golem is a name you’ve likely heard or read about regarding Resident Evil leaks and rumors. The insider has been vocal online, teasing what they know about the series. One of the bombshell leaks that came out was Capcom’s initial plans for Resident Evil Requiem. As mentioned, there was a rumor that the game started out as an online multiplayer experience with an open-world component.

Rumors suggested that this project was rebooted. Interestingly enough, Capcom had gone on record to state that this was actually something that was in the works at one time. Thanks to VGC, we’re learning today that a developer diary video featuring the director behind the game, Koshi Nakanishi, confirms the rumors that they indeed worked on an online open-world Resident Evil game.

According to Koshi, the project was eventually scrapped as they felt this was something that fans wouldn’t be interested in. That aligns with rumors we’ve seen online. After the initial reception of Resident Evil 7, it was believed that Capcom had pivoted in this direction only to change their minds when a more positive reception emerged for the game.

We’ve recently had a new showcase of this upcoming installment of the Resident Evil franchise. Unfortunately, we’ll need to practice some patience as the game won’t be available to pick up until February 27, 2026. We’ll follow FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft as she ventures into Raccoon City decades after its destruction on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.