Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Two New Game Modes Accidentally Leaked From Current Playtests

A few details have been unwittingly leaked about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

To be clear, we know that this information is real because it was part of a Message of the Day that Activision meant to send to Xbox users invited to the internal playtests. This one time, they accidentally sent it to everyone on the Call of Duty App. In a strange way, Activision did reward their loyal Call of Duty players to a degree even Nintendo hasn’t done yet on their Nintendo Today app.

As reported by Dexerto, several images were leaked, with some including descriptions of content. Before we talk about what was shared, it’s worth remembering that any of these details can still be changed in the final game. That’s just par for the course for a game still finalizing development, and it’s why game companies don’t share a lot of BTS way early.

We got a preview of a new mode called Overload that comes with this description:

Two teams of six players each fight to control a neutral EMP device that must be delivered to the enemy HQ for score.

Another, even more ambitious mode, that’s been introduced in the playtest is called Skirmish (20V20). It comes with this description:

Two teams of 20 fight to complete objectives across a large map. Capture points of interest, destroy payloads, and transmit valuable data to score. Use your wingsuit to flank and reach objectives before your enemy. The first team to reach the score limit wins!

Dexerto reported on a fan who thought that they saw a jetpack in one of those images. We will point out here that Activision Senior Director of Communications Stephanie Snowden went on record that there would be no jetpacks in a recent episode of the franchise’s official podcast, COD POD.

Outside of this, the images show futuristic pseudo-realistic suits, and an armed quadruped robot reminiscent of Boston Dynamics’ BigDog and Spot. While Call of Duty isn’t really that realistic, Activision’s studios do thread the line where everything that they show is believable to some degree, and that may reflect in the actual game design.

Microsoft just revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at the start of this month in this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. We do expect that they aren’t waiting that much longer to reveal more, and they’re currently just polishing things up with playtests, while also allowing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s last season to play out. So we’ll definitely learn about all of this soon, it’s just a matter of when.