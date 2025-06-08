Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Now Has An Official Teaser Trailer

Gameranx

Call of Duty closed out the Xbox Games Showcase.

The folks over at Microsoft took to the stage today. We had known for a while that Microsoft was going to hold a special presentation. While E3 might have gone the way of the dodo bird, we still have these small conferences and showcases popping up. Today, we had the official Xbox Games Showcase. It’s here that we got a look at not only the big new reveals coming our way from Microsoft’s first-party lineup but also updates to games we’ve already known about. But, to close out the show was the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

It wasn’t too long ago that we reported rumors of the 2026 Call of Duty game. However, that news might have just been overshadowed today. We know that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the next installment heading our way, with a debut trailer giving us just a small tease of what we could expect.

We’re sure that even more information will be surfacing online about this upcoming installment in the coming months. Thanks to a blog post on the official Call of Duty website, we’re getting word that this installment will take place several decades after the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It’s set in the year 2035 when the world is on the brink of chaos due to psychological warfare.

Again, we’re just giving a small tease. So far, we know that there will be an innovative co-op campaign and the next chapter in the twisted world of round-based zombies. We’ll have to wait and see when Activision will be pulling back more of the veil. For now, if you missed out on the official Xbox Games Showcase stream, you can view the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 trailer in the video embedded below.

