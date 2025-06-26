Pragmata Gets New Details Via Capcom Spotlight

The gaming industry isn’t exactly shy about announcing big titles from famous developers and publishers…and then no-showing them for years at a time. For Capcom, they’ve honestly been better than most about that, but Pragmata is one that’s been “on the docket” for a long time, and yet, only recently have we gotten some actual information about it. In today’s Capcom Spotlight, the publisher showed off a trailer from earlier in the month while also highlighting what will make this IP special compared to others of its kind. Let’s start off with the little we know about the story and its characters.

The game is set in the future, where humanity has a lunar research station up on the moon, obviously, and is meant to be a special place where 3D printing can make just about anything you can imagine. Hugh is one of the workers on the station, but something goes wrong, and when he awakens, he’s being tended to by an android he calls Diana. The two aren’t sure what’s going on, so they’ll have to team up to figure out the truth, including what happened to all the other people who were on the station and why the artificial intelligence units have gone out of control.

Here is where the newest pieces of information come into play. For the first time, we got to see true combat, and it blended both action-based combat and puzzle-solving. You see, the robots and androids you’ll face in the game have incredibly tough armor. As such, Hugh’s weapons can’t really touch them. So, you’ll need to use Diana’s hacking ability to get by them. Solving a simple puzzle will allow you to remove the armor, expose weak points, and even deal extra damage to the enemy, depending on the path you take.

The game also implies that Diana will be able to hack other objects to assist in battle, such as the automated security weapons that can be found over certain doorways.

As noted previously, the lunar research station is the main setting for Pragmata, and the overall goal is for Hugh and Diana to try and get back to Earth. However, given how empty it is and how the AI placed it on lockdown, you’ll have to jettison around and unlock paths so that you can get access to where you need to go.

A gameplay demo will be available at Gamescom later this year, and Capcom states it’ll show off more soon on the way to its 2026 release.