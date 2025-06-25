Pedro Pascal Doesn’t Want To Watch This One Scene From The Last of Us Season 2

It goes without saying, but there are spoilers here in case you haven’t finished the second season of The Last of Us. With that said, if you sat in on the series, then you saw quite the emotional rollercoaster ride for The Last of Us season 2. The series followed some intense moments from start to finish, leaving us wondering where the story would head next. But looking back at it now, there’s one scene that Pedro Pascal doesn’t want to watch and has yet to see play out.

The scene might surprise you. It’s not the horrendous death scene that took Joel out of the picture for the series. I’m sure that was a shock to quite a few fans who hadn’t played the games when it happened. Instead, this scene that Pedro doesn’t want to watch is a far more emotional moment between Joel and Ellie.

In a Vanity Fair video, the actor sat in and watched some of his career highlights over the years. It was a look at some scenes and the discussion of either the film or the moment between the actor and the publication. When the video reached The Last of Us, a scene started to play out between Joel and Ellie during the second season. It was the moment when Joel finally came clean to Ellie about what happened to the Fireflies.

However, before The Last of Us season 2 scene could play out, Pedro stopped it and said he didn’t want to watch it. However, what he will do is talk about the experience and background of that moment. The actor would go on to say that it was one of the final moments of filming, and he felt that during this moment, we see the ultimate manifestation between two linked souls. Throughout the entire day, the duo was living in this pain, and by the time the scene finally wrapped and production ended, Pedro felt exhausted.

While Pedro bowed out of the show with the second season, we know the storyline will continue. A third season is underway, and we also know that the storyline will focus on Abby. However, even the showrunner says the series might require a fourth season to finish the story.