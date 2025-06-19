Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Best Fruits Guide

One of the more popular “genres” in a certain gaming universe is giving players a wide array of abilities to use to take on other players in battles to see who can come out on top. Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is one such title. If you’re thinking, “Um, doesn’t that art make it feel like a certain pirate anime I watch?” you have good instincts, but we’ll just move on from it for now. The game is all about getting the best fruit to unlock certain abilities so that you can take on players across this game’s many battlegrounds. The twist is trying to get the best ones to overcome any foe.

Obviously, with so many fruits available, that can be a bit difficult. Not to mention, to try and get better fruit, you need to earn Gems within the game to hopefully unlock the best ones. It can be a trying process. However, if you need to know what to look for in those fruits so you can be the victor, we’ve got you covered in our guide.

What Are The Best Fruits In Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds?

To be clear, there is quite a lot of fruit in the game, and they’re divided up into various “tiers” to help explain just how useful they are and how powerful they can be. The ranks go from C-tier to S-tier, and that means you’ll definitely want to get some of those top-tier ones so you can beat up any foe without much issue.

If you want specifics, though, we can help with that, too.

In the minds of many, the best fruit in the game is known as “Nike.” Why is that? First and foremost, it has massive damage capabilities, which is always necessary when you’re looking to take down foes. Second, it has secondary abilities that can let you stun your foes or full-on break their shields. When you add that all up, that’s a trifecta that can make you a victor more times than not.

Leopard V2 is another great one, with this fruit unlocking both incredible speed in using its abilities and allowing you some great combo techniques that you can use to overwhelm your opponent.

Finally, there’s Dragon V2, which is another one-two-punch of a fruit that has vicious attacks that do lots of damage while also being incredibly easy to use overall.

You don’t have to use these fruits to dominate, for the record, but they are something you should keep in mind!