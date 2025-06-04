Roblox Grow A Garden Favoriting Fruits Guide

Picture right now your favorite items in your life. The ones that you have in your home, office, garage, that kind of thing. The stuff that you can look at and go, “This is the stuff that makes me happy just by looking at it.” You would do anything to keep that stuff and not accidentally sell it, right? Well, in Roblox Grow A Garden, players have the same feelings toward their crop banks and seed options. There’s a lot to get in the game, as we’ve shown through our numerous guides. However, everyone makes mistakes, and that means you can accidentally sell some stuff that you didn’t mean to let go of.

So, for those who wish to ensure that they don’t sell the seeds and crops they adore the most, we’ll show you how to favorite and unfavorite things so that it doesn’t happen again.

Favoriting/Unfavoriting In Roblox Grow A Garden

The best part about favoriting a crop, seed, or other item in your inventory is that the moment you do it, you can’t sell it. So, let’s say that after a lot of hard work and dedication, you got a really rare seed that you can grow and sell for big money, but you need to wait a bit to get the right mutations and ensure you plant it in the right spot.

You also realize that you need to “clean up some stuff” and decide to sell off the majority of your inventory. So, you just go to the item you want to select, either double-tap it via your controller or mobile screen, or right-click on your mouse, and suddenly, a heart will appear next to it. Then, when you hit “sell my inventory,” everything but the hearted items will be sold, and you’ll have just the things you want.

Now, later on, you might want to sell it and need to unfavorite the item. If that’s the case, then you need simply go and repeat the selection process, and the heart will be gone.

There’s one more element to favoriting that we should mention. That is the fact that you can actually do this same process to a crop that’s already fully grown. Why would you want to do that? It depends on the kind of farmer you are, including whether you just want to make sure this cool crop you helped grow doesn’t accidentally get picked by you.

Either way, this process will help you keep what you want to keep, so use it often.