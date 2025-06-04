Roblox Grow A Garden Hive Fruit Seed Guide

If you’ve been playing Roblox Grow A Garden a lot recently, and we KNOW that many of you have, then you’ll know that there’s a special event going on right now called “Bizzy Bees.” The event is all about honey, bees, and everything in between. Because of that, there are some very special items, pets, and more that you should want to check out and attempt to get before everything goes away. As you might suspect, one of the key things that you’ll want to get is special seeds so you can grow even greater fruits. The one we’ll be focusing on today is the Hive Fruit Seed.

How do you get it? How much do you need to get it? How much will you get for growing its fruits? We’ll answer all of these questions in our guide.

How To Get The Hive Fruit Seed In Roblox Grow A Garden

The first answer to the Hive Fruit Seed question is the easiest to answer. If you want to try and get the seed, you need to go to the new Honey Shop that sprouted up near your garden when the event started. If you look for the Queen Bee NPC, the store is right near her.

Now, as for how much it costs to get it, that would be 40 Honey. Yes, honey, not currency, as you have to earn honey through crop pollination and harvesting to get this new form of money. Yes, you can also buy it with Robux, but why must you cheat versus putting in the work to get the stuff more naturally? Don’t give us that look!

A key thing to note is that, much like other things in both the Honey Shop and other stores, the Hive Fruit Seed isn’t there all the time and is often in very low numbers. Thus, you’ll want to stockpile honey so you can buy it when it arrives, and you’ll want to constantly check the shop after it cycles through its content.

Once you get the seed and grow it, the fruits from it will keep regrowing due to its “divine” status. That means you’ll be reaping the rewards of each one you sell because the fruits sell for 45,000 sheckles! But, of course, if you are able to get a mutation on one of these fruits, you can skyrocket that price. So, don’t be afraid to experiment!

Your new crops await you, so get going!