Roblox Blox Fruits To Get More Updates Soon

Longevity in the gaming space is something that many strive for, and for good reason. After all, it’s one thing to have someone buy your game, play it, and then move on to the next one after they’re done. It’s another thing entirely for them to go and get the game and continue playing it for months, if not years, so long as the game maintains their interest. For a certain gaming universe, this is what every creator studio strives for, with Roblox Blox Fruits being one of the best examples of keeping things fresh and improving things over time. You don’t get 50 billion plays over the years without it being good.

So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the team behind Roblox Blox Fruits wants to do even more for their fanbase to keep the game going strong. To be fair, they’ve been doing a lot over the last few years, including implementing new servers so that players have more freedom and room to play the game they enjoy. However, over on the Blox Bulletin, they announced a “big plan” to make frequent updates in the months ahead to make the game even more robust:

“Blox Fruits has set sail to launch some of its most ambitious plans yet. In celebration of reaching the incredible milestone of 50 billion visits, we’re introducing a brand-new update format designed to deliver content more frequently and consistently. This new approach marks a major step forward in how we bring fresh experiences to our players.

Kicking off in late July, the Summer Expansion will roll out a series of weekly updates. These will feature a handful of fruit reworks, brand-new gameplay mechanics, and several long-awaited features that have been teased across recent blog posts. Get ready for a wave of exciting changes coming to the world of Blox Fruits!”

Furthermore, the team revealed that the game would get a special event that would allow players to get some special items that would only be within the event itself. So, you’ll want to pay attention to that. The game dev team is truly grateful for all that has supported them over the years, and they promise to keep making their title as fun as possible for everyone who plays it, no matter if you’re a veteran or someone who has just gotten into the game.

If everything goes as planned, they’re likely to see a surge in players and possibly could reach more billion milestones.