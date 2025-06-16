The Witcher 4 Narrative Director Reflected Back To CDPR Scrappy Era

CD Projekt Red is hard at work on several projects. With multiple studios, the team likely has a more streamlined process for game development. However, the early years revealed that the studio was in a scrappy period, which had developers using things like a Google Document to help keep ideas in order. One developer who is currently working through the upcoming game, The Witcher 4, recently reflected on those early years.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out the publication had the chance to talk with The Witcher 4 narrative director Philipp Weber. It turns out his first job when joining the fold at CD Projekt Red was coming up with different quest ideas for The Witcher 3. What made things a little more interesting was that his job just had him putting down countless ideas into a Google Document file. For days, Philipp Weber would submit ideas for developers to use potentially.

Weber went on to describe this studio’s method as do it immediately, do it fast, do it dirty. Of course, that approach was a success as we saw The Witcher 3 release as this massive and critically acclaimed RPG. Fans couldn’t get enough of this RPG, and who knows how many of those ideas were left on the Google Document file.

Do it immediately, do it fast, do it dirty. We check it and start iterating […] we keep that iteration going until the end – we’re never happy with the result until it’s too late and the game has to be out. – Philipp Weber

Meanwhile, Philip Weber has his hands full as the developers press forward with The Witcher 4. Recently, we gained a better understanding of their current project as it stands right now at the studio. For instance, we learned that The Witcher 4 development process has the studio focusing first on consoles rather than PC. This is to ensure the game runs as intended on consoles rather than scaling down from a PC version of the game. That might be best, as we all remember how poorly Cyberpunk 2077 performed on consoles when it first launched. Of course, the process is still not without its share of obstacles, as it appears that the studio is currently struggling to find a way to deliver a 60 FPS experience to the Xbox Series S platform.

In regards to the fan favorite, The Witcher 3, a new rumor has been popping up online. It turns out there’s a chance we might see a new DLC release for the game a decade after the title first launched into the marketplace.